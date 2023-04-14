April 14, 2023
Boxing News

Tank-Kingry PPV lead-ins

Showtime’s Tank-Kingry PPV lead-in stream on their YouTube channel and Facebook page will feature unbeaten middleweight Fiodor Czerkaszyn and super welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. in separate bouts on Saturday, April 22. Czerkaszyn (21-0, 13 KOs) will take on Elias Espadas (22-5, 15 KOs) and Mielnicki, Jr. (14-1, 9 KOs) faces Jose Charles (20-3-1, 12 KOs) in a pair of ten-rounders.

The non-televised undercard lineup will feature unbeaten lightweight Floyd Schofield (13-0, 10 KOs) against Valentin Leon Jr. (23-1-2, 19 KOs) in a fight scheduled for 10-rounds, plus heavyweight prospect Tristan Kalkreuth (9-1, 7 KOs) in a six-round matchup.

Berlanga's next opponent named

>