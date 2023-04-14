April 14, 2023
New opponent for Morrell

Undefeated WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. will now face Olympic bronze medalist and slick-boxing Yamaguchi “The Problem” Falcao in the co-main event of the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showtime PPV production taking place Saturday, April 22 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Falcao replaces Sena Agbeko, who was originally scheduled to face Morrell but was forced to withdraw after not being licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

