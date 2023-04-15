April 14, 2023
Boxing Results

Santiago, Cuevas halt foes in Panama

WBO #11 jr flyweight Rene “El Chulo” Santiago (10-3, 5 KOs) scored a hard fought ninth round TKO against WBA #12, WBO #15 Carlos “Arañita” Ortega (15-6-3, 6 KOs) on Friday night at the Centro de Combates, Pandeportes in Panama City, Panama. Ortega’s corner finally asked the referee to stop the fight to save their fighter from further punishment. Time was 1:28. Santiago retained the WBO Latino title.

In a clash for the WBA Fedecentro super welterweight title, reigning beltholder Derrieck Cuevas (25-1-1, 17 KOs) knocked out Damian Rodriguez (13-2, 7 KOs) in the second round. A right/left combination finished Rodriguez. Time was :29.

