By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former WBA welterweight champion Luis Collazo (39-8, 20 KOs) locks horns with Angel Ruiz Astorga (17-2-1, 12 KOs) over ten rounds on April 19 night at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. For Collazo, 41, this is his first outing in 16 months following a no-contest against current world champion Eimantas Stanionis. That fight ended prematurely due to an accidental clash of heads.
“I want to show boxing that I’m back!” Collazo stated. “I’m having one last run at this. I want to fight for another title. I’m not happy with how my last fight ended with the head clash. So, I’m back on ProBox TV again and can’t wait to show everyone some great boxing. I’m bringing fireworks to Plant City on Wednesday, I’m going to put on a real show. I can’t wait to show boxing what they have been missing.”
The fight can be seen on ProBox TV.
Damn Luis. Damn.
Good morning Lucie! Yeah thought we heard the last of Collazo. He is a tough guy wish him well! I just read this morning that my Foreman – Joyce comparison got some people a little hot under the collar! Geez…I think we both said George was better and heck George did have a great chin. Maybe Joyce has not been hit by the hardest yet….but man it just seems he is not even affected. Good points about Ron Lyle and the Larry Donald comparison. Anyways back to Collazo…maybe he can fight Broner or one of the older guys like Guerrero but I do not see him competing well with the top guys or them having much to gain by fighting him.
Good fighter, wish him the best.
I considered Collazo a great fighter who never paired up with the right team. That cost him big time in a couple of fights. He is the same I hope that this is a personal goal he has and that it is not financially motivated. Being out for 16 months at his age is not good. He should have been fighting a few tomato cans at the very least.
I hope that the run goes well enough to secure one or 2 decent checks and then call it a day.
Good luck but not sure the last run will amount to much at 41
Kudos to Collazo getting in fighting shape at 41. Collazo is a throwback fighter that gets in there with anybody for a good scrap. Comes in with One of the best resumes at the weight. Guess he figures he can take on todays top welters still.