By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA welterweight champion Luis Collazo (39-8, 20 KOs) locks horns with Angel Ruiz Astorga (17-2-1, 12 KOs) over ten rounds on April 19 night at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. For Collazo, 41, this is his first outing in 16 months following a no-contest against current world champion Eimantas Stanionis. That fight ended prematurely due to an accidental clash of heads.

“I want to show boxing that I’m back!” Collazo stated. “I’m having one last run at this. I want to fight for another title. I’m not happy with how my last fight ended with the head clash. So, I’m back on ProBox TV again and can’t wait to show everyone some great boxing. I’m bringing fireworks to Plant City on Wednesday, I’m going to put on a real show. I can’t wait to show boxing what they have been missing.”

The fight can be seen on ProBox TV.