By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Melbourne based middleweight Michael Zerafa (26-3, 15 KOs) is confident of scoring an upset victory over fellow Australian WBA #3 middleweight Jeff Horn (19-1-1, 13 KOs) when they clash at Bendigo, Victoria, Australia on Saturday.

”He beat Manny Pacquiao at welterweight and he beat Mundine who’s 10 years past his prime,” stated Zerafa. “I’m bigger, faster, stronger and younger. I’m a cleaner boxer with better timing and reach. Horn won’t be able to bully me.

“He has a great win against Pacquiao but that was at welterweight, this fight is at middleweight. I want to get back overseas for more big fights so this win is vital. Jeff is going to struggle with my style, he won’t be able to negate my jab and he won’t be able to walk me down, I’m too strong.”

Televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay Per View.