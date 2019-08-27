ESPN has announced tentative plans to televise a world title doubleheader on December 14 featuring WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford and IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey in separate bouts. Crawford (35-0, 26 KOs) would face WBO #1 mandatory challenger Egidijus Kavaliauskas (21-0-1, 17 KOs), while Commey (29-2, 26 KOs) would meet IBF #1 mandatory challenger Teofimo Lopez (14-0, 11 KOs). The venue would be Madison Square Garden in New York City, and featherweight prospect Michael Conlan (12-0, 7 KOs) would also see action.