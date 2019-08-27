By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

A showdown between former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (26-2, 20 KOs) and WBC #10 Derek Chisora (31-9, 22 KOs) is in the works for October and is close to being a done deal according to Parker’s promoter David Higgins. ”It’s pretty close to being done,” Higgins told Sky Sports. “It’s been talked about for months and we finally received an offer yesterday which we will accept. The email we received is for October in London and we will take it.

”We haven’t been told if we’re the main event or not, only that Parker is the B-side despite being part of one of the biggest PPVs in UK history and then having another huge fight against Dillian Whyte.”

Higgins added that working with Chisora’s manager David Haye and promoter Eddie Hearn has been difficult.

“I do like Haye and Hearn, but they’re very wealthy British toffs. Communication has been very poor on their part. For the AJ-Parker fight, Hearn was returning my calls straight away, but for this, I’ve been ignored for the most part.”