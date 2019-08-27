Former world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara will continue his quest to reclaim his spot at the top of the 154-pound division when he takes on Ramon Alvarez for the WBA super welterweight title this Saturday night in the main event on FOX from The Armory in Minneapolis.



For Lara, this is also a chance for revenge as Alvarez is the brother of middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, who won a controversial split decision over Lara in 2014. “This will be a good fight for the fans because I know Ramon Alvarez is coming with everything he’s got. I know he’ll be looking to end all controversy about me getting robbed when I fought his brother Canelo.

“Everyone knows I won that fight, so I’m going to take it out on Ramon. He’s had plenty of time to prepare for this bout, as I did, so we will both be performing at our very best. Stylistically, I feel I have the advantages. I’m going into this fight with the mindset to dominate and score a knockout.”