WBC #1 ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) and #2 ranked former World Champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) will battle for the vacant WBC super lightweight world title on November 26 at ‘The War Grounds’, a.k.a. Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA and broadcast live on pay-per-view, it was announced today. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday.

Jose Zepeda: “I’m really excited about this fight finally happening. This is not like other fights. This is the top two in the 140lb. division, fights like this you don’t see in boxing anymore. This is a real fight and the best part is that the fans are aware of this.”

Regis Prograis: “I’ve been waiting for this fight for three years. I was a champion three years ago, and I stayed at 140 so that I can fulfill my goal and be a two-time champion at 140. I’ve been waiting long for this opportunity, and I believe November 26 is when I will unleash my three years of frustration. I could have gone to 147 and got more money, but I always wanted to be a two-time champion. I changed some things around, I got a nutritionist for my last fight. I am very grateful for this opportunity to come again, and I will not let it slip.”