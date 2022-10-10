WBC #1 ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) and #2 ranked former World Champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) will battle for the vacant WBC super lightweight world title on November 26 at ‘The War Grounds’, a.k.a. Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA and broadcast live on pay-per-view, it was announced today. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday.
Jose Zepeda: “I’m really excited about this fight finally happening. This is not like other fights. This is the top two in the 140lb. division, fights like this you don’t see in boxing anymore. This is a real fight and the best part is that the fans are aware of this.”
Regis Prograis: “I’ve been waiting for this fight for three years. I was a champion three years ago, and I stayed at 140 so that I can fulfill my goal and be a two-time champion at 140. I’ve been waiting long for this opportunity, and I believe November 26 is when I will unleash my three years of frustration. I could have gone to 147 and got more money, but I always wanted to be a two-time champion. I changed some things around, I got a nutritionist for my last fight. I am very grateful for this opportunity to come again, and I will not let it slip.”
I wish that they’d gotten this on a more regular platform on the broadcasting side, but this fight should be awesome and I’m happy that they’ve actually gotten it to come together after that large bid they made.
I don’t know why, but I have the feeling this is going a one sided 8 to 10 rounds affair in Prograis favor. I respect the durability of Zepeda (never stopped) but Prograis is few notches above him as a world class fighter that is more than eager to regain his world title and be in the center stage for big events.
Note: Turbo Flanagan had just a lucky night in a tactical battle because of Zepeda injury, but he never hurt him despite being the much larger man.
should be a good fight, Regis is 33 already though and is running out of time to achieve his goals. I don’t think signing with Probellum has done much to further his career
I think that Prograis is ready to shine in this fight.