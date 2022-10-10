By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KOs) will collide with former world title challenger Norbelto Jimenez (31-9-6, 16 KOs) over ten rounds with the vacant WBO International title up for grabs on Sunday (Saturday in the US) at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia televised on ESPN.

“I’m excited to be back and to be back at home is always special,” said Moloney. “I won my first world title in Melbourne, so it will always be a special place in my heart. Thank you once again to Top Rank and my manager Tony Tolj who’s never failed to have mine and my brother’s back for our entire career.

“You always find a different type of motivation when you’re at home, it’s a buzz being in front of your own people. I love fighting in Australia. I’ll fight anyone anywhere, I went to Chile a few years ago, but you can’t beat fighting in front of your friends and family.”

“I’ve been vocal about my desire to fight Ioka, and it’s entirely in a respectful manner. He’s a great champion, and legend of the sport. It would be an honor to share a ring with him.

“My focus right now is on Jimenez and then we’ll see where we go from there and I need to keep putting on quality performances to justify those claims and show the World, Andrew Moloney will be world champion again.”