By Ron Jackson

The superbly conditioned Thato “Captain Charisma” Bonokoane from South Africa won the World Boxing Federation junior featherweight belt on a majority 12 round points decision over Diego Alberto Ruiz of Argentina on Sunday afternoon at the Feather Market Hall in Gqeberha. The scores were 117-111, 116-112 and 114-114.

In a closely fought encounter, the 32-year-old Bonokoane (54.50kg) from Kagiso in the West Rand was just too fast and skillful for the rugged Ruiz and was possibly in control through most of the rounds despite the decision of a draw handed in by one of the judges.

Through most of the fight, the 28-year-old Ruiz (55.00kg) pressurized the South African but this was not enough as the South African emerged the winner in the end.

Bonokoane proved that with dedication and hard work a title could be won after having two cracks at the South African junior featherweight title fighting to a draw and a loss against Innocent Mantengu.

Ruiz, has won the vacant South American super bantamweight title in an eight-year career.