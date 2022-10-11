By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the amazing Heather “The Heat” Hardy who at 40 takes on the experienced Calista Silgado this Thursday night at Sony Hall in Times Square, New York City, to see how much she has left in the take with the hopes of another shot at the title.

She shared the high she had when she beat Shelly Vincent for the world title in 2018 and then what she remembers from sharing the ring with Amanda Serrano in her next fight where she lost the belt. She dove into the impact of Jake Paul on women’s boxing with Serrano and her personal mission to see women paid equally to their male counterparts. Hardy also shared her thoughts on the mega event this weekend headlined by Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall and Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner and so much more in this exclusive interview.

