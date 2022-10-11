Former WBA heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr is still campaigning hard to land a fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Fury says his December 3 opponent will be announced next week. Derek Chisora is reportedly the frontrunner.

Still no new opponent announced for two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez after Jessie Magdaleno pulled out of their October 29 clash with a training injury. The bout was slated to be the Loma-Ortiz co-feature.

The WBA continues to move forward toward its goal of having a single world champion per category and has so far managed to clear 10 of the 17 divisions via different decisions by the Championships Committee. Of the seven divisions remaining, three are already on track to have a single champion in the short term.