Former WBA heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr is still campaigning hard to land a fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Fury says his December 3 opponent will be announced next week. Derek Chisora is reportedly the frontrunner.
Still no new opponent announced for two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez after Jessie Magdaleno pulled out of their October 29 clash with a training injury. The bout was slated to be the Loma-Ortiz co-feature.
The WBA continues to move forward toward its goal of having a single world champion per category and has so far managed to clear 10 of the 17 divisions via different decisions by the Championships Committee. Of the seven divisions remaining, three are already on track to have a single champion in the short term.
I’m not a fan of Charr. But, Fury did say on his own social media he would bless him with the fight if Joshua didn’t work out. I think you got to honor your words as a man and champion. I love Chisora as a warrior, but he already lost 2 times against Fury. Practice what you preach champ!
Don’t know who is at fault re the Fury/AJ collapse but why is Fury fighting a guy who he’s convincingly beaten twice already. And a guy who has lost 3 of his last 4?
Why not Joe Joyce who beat Parker who in turn beat Chisora twice?
I’d rather see him in the ring with Charr than Chisora. Neither option actually interests me though.
I think Fury probably just likes Chisora, personally, and wants to see him get a nice payday. For me, if the choices are Charr or Chisora, I’d rather him just wait until March or whenever it will be when Usyk is ready to go.
i believe that team fury tried their best to get Aj for this date. however, it would be nice if they can do a little better than Chisora or Charr.