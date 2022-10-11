Former heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder previewed his long-awaited return to the ring on “The Pivot Podcast” and promised fan-friendly action in his PPV showdown against Robert Helenius this Saturday, October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
“I give it all 110% percent,” said Wilder. “I tell people that I only have three years left that I want to dedicate to this business. I want to get back to the big fights and to giving the fans what they want to see, and that’s me risking my life for others’ entertainment…I’m doing it for the people this time. It’s not about just my family anymore, it’s about everyone who I’ve motivated, inspired and encouraged all over the world.
Interestingly, Wilder revealed that his original game plan in boxing was to become a journeyman boxer to make extra money.
“I never knew why I had such a quick temper, but over time you learn to put away childish things and that’s the story of me. I had to understand what was worth me putting action toward and what wasn’t. Especially when you start having kids, because everything you do is about them. That’s when I had to start thinking about my actions, because I knew that if I wasn’t in their lives, then nobody was getting fed.
“When you get into a boxing ring you become organized. It’s a structure and a discipline. It requires a certain standard to compete and really do it. When I had my first sparring session is when I realized that I could be something. The only reason I even went into the gym was to become a journeyman because I was just doing it due to my daughter having Spina Bifida. It led me to the gym.
“I thought I could double my money if I made it to the Olympic team. I knew that would help me even more than just going right into the journey as a pro. I took that route and made the Olympic team and medaled, all in a year and a half…the rest is history from there.”
Fascinating story! Like him or not, his fights are entertaining as hell!!
I agree, Wilder is a “wild” card in boxing. His explosive power can make a fight change in the outcome at any time. At least Wilder is boxing a decent opponent unlike Fury with a boring and predictable outcome in Chisora. I won’t spend a dime on Chisora vs Fury since it’s a joke.
Scoob – Helenius is the definition of predictable.
This fight is easy to call. The only ‘wild’ card here is whether deontay is damaged goods or not, like Roy Jones was after the Tarver KO.
The first punch on the chin should let us know.
Helenius seems to have problems with tall fighters..look at his losses..Wilder in 1
Crazy…. I said last week that this shouldn’t be a difficult fight for Wilder, and only got downvotes. But I agree. Unless Wilder is shot, it’s almost unthinkable for Helenius to get the win. Maybe Helenius lands something big early, but I can’t see him standing in there against Wilder for more than a few rounds.
Well, after some boring fights at HW, we might have some thrills in this one. Helenius is not a chump, neither Wilder and both deliver excitement on their fights, winning or losing.
Wilder blasts him out in spectacular fashion within 3!
I believe he means 3 years as long as he wins. Im sure if he won all fights in the next 3 years there will be a career extension. Heavyweight Boxing been boring without Wilder for sure. He’ll make a good fight with anybody.
Wilder story is the true American dream. Or the American reality when you work very hard at something.