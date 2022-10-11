Former heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder previewed his long-awaited return to the ring on “The Pivot Podcast” and promised fan-friendly action in his PPV showdown against Robert Helenius this Saturday, October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“I give it all 110% percent,” said Wilder. “I tell people that I only have three years left that I want to dedicate to this business. I want to get back to the big fights and to giving the fans what they want to see, and that’s me risking my life for others’ entertainment…I’m doing it for the people this time. It’s not about just my family anymore, it’s about everyone who I’ve motivated, inspired and encouraged all over the world.

Interestingly, Wilder revealed that his original game plan in boxing was to become a journeyman boxer to make extra money.

“I never knew why I had such a quick temper, but over time you learn to put away childish things and that’s the story of me. I had to understand what was worth me putting action toward and what wasn’t. Especially when you start having kids, because everything you do is about them. That’s when I had to start thinking about my actions, because I knew that if I wasn’t in their lives, then nobody was getting fed.

“When you get into a boxing ring you become organized. It’s a structure and a discipline. It requires a certain standard to compete and really do it. When I had my first sparring session is when I realized that I could be something. The only reason I even went into the gym was to become a journeyman because I was just doing it due to my daughter having Spina Bifida. It led me to the gym.

“I thought I could double my money if I made it to the Olympic team. I knew that would help me even more than just going right into the journey as a pro. I took that route and made the Olympic team and medaled, all in a year and a half…the rest is history from there.”