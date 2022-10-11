Fresh off the biggest win of his young career, super featherweight prospect George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KOs) will face Jose Angulo (14-3, 7 KOs) in an eight-round bout will serve as the main event on October 21 at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. In the co-main event, bantamweight Manuel “El Meny” Flores (13-0, 11 KOs) faces an opponent that will be determined later. You can catch the action on Thompson Boxing’s social media channels.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
