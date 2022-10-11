Fresh off the biggest win of his young career, super featherweight prospect George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KOs) will face Jose Angulo (14-3, 7 KOs) in an eight-round bout will serve as the main event on October 21 at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. In the co-main event, bantamweight Manuel “El Meny” Flores (13-0, 11 KOs) faces an opponent that will be determined later. You can catch the action on Thompson Boxing’s social media channels.

