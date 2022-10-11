You can see three prelim bouts leading into Saturday’s Wilder-Helenius pay-per-view from Barclays Center in Brooklyn on FS2.
Rising super welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (12-1, 8 KOs) will face Limberth Ponce (19-5, 11 KOs) in an 8/10-round showdown that headlines the telecast. Other fights feature unbeaten lightweight contender Michel Rivera (23-0, 14 KOs) against Jerry Pérez (14-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder, and undefeated heavyweight Gurgen Hovhannisyan (3-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder against Michael Coffie (13-2, 10 KOs), who hopes to climb back to contention after back-to-back defeats to Jonny Rice in July 2021 and January of this year.
Coffie loses those two fights and now has to come back, again, as an opponent. Let’s see how good Gurgen is now.
Just learned of Gurgen on another site. Watched a few videos of him. Fast hands for a guy as big as he is. Questionable career move by Coffie’s management here.
I didn’t watch him, but I did look him up, saw he was a pretty big guy and had a pretty good amateur career. Maybe Coffie and his people are thinking he isn’t much but they can get back a lot of what they just lost in this one fight. And he’s 36.
Michel “Ali” Rivera, when is someone going to tell him he doesn’t look like Ali and nor does he resemble him in the ring. Got rocked big time in his last fight against lower level competition, will be exposed at some stage
I think he looks like Trinidad.