You can see three prelim bouts leading into Saturday’s Wilder-Helenius pay-per-view from Barclays Center in Brooklyn on FS2.

Rising super welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (12-1, 8 KOs) will face Limberth Ponce (19-5, 11 KOs) in an 8/10-round showdown that headlines the telecast. Other fights feature unbeaten lightweight contender Michel Rivera (23-0, 14 KOs) against Jerry Pérez (14-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder, and undefeated heavyweight Gurgen Hovhannisyan (3-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder against Michael Coffie (13-2, 10 KOs), who hopes to climb back to contention after back-to-back defeats to Jonny Rice in July 2021 and January of this year.