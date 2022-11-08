The announce team is set for the November 26 PPV event headlined by the big WBC super lightweight title clash between WBC #1 ranked Jose “Chon” Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) and #2 ranked Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) from “The War Grounds,” a.k.a. Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, just outside of Los Angeles.
The lineup includes Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, Marco Antonio Barrera, Raul “El Diamante” Marquez, Cynthia Conte, Corey Erdman, Ernesto Amador, and Mike Rodriguez. The PPV is presented and produced by Legendz Entertainment in association with MarvNation Promotions.
Given how much they paid for this fight and how much they’re pouring into it, I hope it works out for them, is profitable, and they decided to do it again.
Great guy but Mancini is a useless commentator.