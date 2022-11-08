WBO middleweight champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly is a massive 20:1 favorite to retain his title against challenger Denzel Bentley on Saturday’s ESPN+ stream from the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The co-feature between WBA female minimumweight Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada and Jazmin Gala Villarino has even steeper odds. Estrada is a 35:1 favorite.

Unbeaten super lightweight Montana Love is a 6:1 favorite to defeat Steve Spark on DAZN Saturday from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.

On Friday, IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards is a 7:1 favorite over former 108lb champ Felix Alvarado on FITE from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England.