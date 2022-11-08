November 8, 2022
Love-Spark face-off in Cleveland

Photo: Ed Mulholland / Matchroom

Montana Love and Stevie Spark face-off in Cleveland, Ohio for their upcoming fight on DAZN Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

  • Props to Sparks for still going to the states to fight after the loss to Tszyu. Most would continue to fight domestically but he is taking the challenge, I remember seeing Love get rocked bad in one of his fights so chin might be brittle

  • It will be interesting to see how Spark does against someone good his own size. I don’t think Love is going to be a great fighter, but he’s been on a nice run – maybe Spark can test him. If they both win, surely Love – Hitchins next time out.

