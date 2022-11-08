Montana Love and Stevie Spark face-off in Cleveland, Ohio for their upcoming fight on DAZN Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Props to Sparks for still going to the states to fight after the loss to Tszyu. Most would continue to fight domestically but he is taking the challenge, I remember seeing Love get rocked bad in one of his fights so chin might be brittle
It will be interesting to see how Spark does against someone good his own size. I don’t think Love is going to be a great fighter, but he’s been on a nice run – maybe Spark can test him. If they both win, surely Love – Hitchins next time out.