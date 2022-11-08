Super Lightweight Montana Love (18-0-1, 9 KOs) fulfills a dream on Saturday night – headlining for the first time in his hometown of Cleveland as he faces Steve Spark (15-2, 14 KOs) for the WBA Intercontinental title at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday night live worldwide on DAZN.

“The city is showing me love and getting behind me,” said Love. “It’s a proud city and we look after each other and back. It’s a dream come true, being able to headline in the biggest arena in my home. Cleveland means everything to me. We don’t have much, but we stick together and get the job done.

“The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is an electric place, we’ve had a lot of great athletes come through the city in that building, and now I am one of them. I am living my dream, I went through the trials and tribulations to get here, and what I had to deal with is a big part of what makes me hungry now.

“I promised my mother that I would take this 100 percent seriously. The last thing she remembers of me is going to prison and being in and out of jail, so now I am trying to right my wrongs.

“I feel like I am made for this moment. I am coming off being co-main on a Canelo card; fighting in front of a packed house in Las Vegas and I’ve fought at home in front of a big crowd before, so there’s no pressure, I’m going to embrace it.

“Steve is a tough guy; he’ll bring the fight and it’ll make for a real spectacle. I want to win this in spectacular fashion, go for the KO – but we just want to look beautiful and put on a great show.”