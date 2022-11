Unbeaten welterweight Panagiotis Tsochataridis (10-0-1, 6 KOs) of Greece kept his 0 intact defeating Marko Dmirovic ( 10-8, 5 KOs) of Gradiska, Bosnia and Herzegovina by fifth round TKO. It was a dominant performance by Tsochataridis and the referee waved the bout off before the start of round five.

Tsochataridis won his first professional title (WBF international title) The event took place in Ub, Serbia.