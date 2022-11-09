Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman

Day 2 of the 60th annual WBC convention was packed with presentations, champions in the house and the ever-popular, never-boring ratings meeting.

WBC Continental Americas champion Serhii Bohachuk addressed the panel, thanking them for interior support of Ukraine and Ukrainian fighters.

Marcos Arienti and Eunice Rendon gave a brief talk on the “Don’t Throw the Towel,” program, which works with the prison inmate population.

The “In Memoriam” video segment was then played to pay respect to those in boxing who were lost in the last year.

Andrew Kluger presented his software app Conexión Facíl (Easy Connect) which can be used to look up fighters (active or retired), their medical records, emergency contacts, etc.

Guillermina Lamas introduced the delegation to Emergency Response International, a medical emergency flight outfit which works with Conexión Facíl to provide FREE emergency medical air transport to stricken fighters.

Eunice Hernánded Cruz gave some technological info on actually using several facets of the Conexión Facíl app.

William Boodhoo presented his report on safety protocols immediately following the Conexión Facíl presentation. This included weight loss and other safety protocols pre and post fight.

Malte Müller of the WBC female division helmed a Q & A panel of female fighters, referees, administrators. The ongoing topics of females fighting 3 minute rounds and 12 round title fights were discussed, transgender athletes were also addressed. Most of the female fighters are in agreement with fighting longer and more rounds. As for transgender (male-to-female) athletes, no female-born fighter is interested in boxing a male-born athlete.

Müller then segued into the female ratings/mandatories. Super middleweight silver champion Shadasia Green personally lobbied to challenge undisputed champion Franchon Crews. There may be a final eliminator required as Crews has a voluntary defense already scheduled.

Recently retired top trainer Abel Sanchez and current WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu were presented with cakes for their birthdays.

Rachel Donaire, wife of Nonito Donaire, was honored for her contributions to the sport.

A special art piece depicting the late WBC president Jose Sulaiman was presented to his son, current WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

Legendary agent, writer, promoter, advisor and all-around boxing guy Don Majeski was presented with a lifetime achievement award.

With that, a short break was taken and then the gears switched into the hot button segment of every convention…the men’s rankings.

Heavyweight: Previously ranked #9 Zhan Kossobutskiy and #8 Otto Wallin swapped places with Kossobutskiy now at #8 and Wallin now #9.

There was a brief interruption in proceedings as the WBC board of governors resolved to NOT sanction fights nor fighters from both Russia and Belarus due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Bridgerweight: Elvis Garcia was reestablished at #15 after having been removed for a substance violation.

Cruiserweight: #11 Ryan Rozicki moved to #9. Yunier Dorticos re-entered at #10.

Light Heavyweight: No movement

Super Middleweight: #10 Carlos Gongora moved to #9 and William Scull drops from #9 to #10.

Middleweight: No movement

Super Welterweight: Charles Cornwell moves to #5 and Serhii Bohachuk moves to #6.

Welterweight: previously #5 Conor Benn has been removed due to breach of the WBC Clean Boxing Program

He is also currently unlicensed in Great Britain. For the time being, he will remain unranked until his legal issues are resolved. No movement otherwise.

Super Lightweight: #1 Jose Zelda and #2 Regis Prograis will square off in two weeks for the vacant title. Those top two spots will become vacant and others will shift through attrition. Otherwise, no movement.

Lightweight: Edwin de Los Santos moves up to #11.

Super Featherweight: No movement.

Featherweight: No movement

Super Bantamweight: #6 Ra’eese Aleem moved to #5.

Bantamweight: if Naoya Inoue unifies and moves up in weight as he has indicated, #1 Jason Moloney will face #2 Nonito Donaire for the vacant title in 2023. Both Donaire and Moloney lobbied for that fight.

Super Flyweight: No movement.

Flyweight: #9 Cristofer Rosales moves to #6.

Light Flyweight: No movement

Strawweight: Luis Castillo moved from #6 to #5

After this long day of meetings, and presentations, there will be a tour offered of old Acapulco including the cliff diving area made famous back in the 70s, at least on American television sports anthologies such as ABC’s Wide World of Sports.

