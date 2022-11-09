The WBO Championship Committee has sent a letter to the camp of undisputed women’s welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill asking them to “show cause” within the next ten days as to why the WBO women’s welterweight championship should not be declared vacant after McCaskill’s loss to Chantelle Cameron in a bout for the junior welterweight title.

The McCaskill-Cameron clash was sanctioned by the WBO on the condition that 1) if McCaskill won she’d have ten days after the bout to determine which belt (140lb or 147lb) she’ll keep; and 2) if McCaskill lost her WBO welterweight title would be declared vacant. These conditions were agreed and accepted by Matchroom Boxing.