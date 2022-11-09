By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten OPBF middleweight champ Kazuto Takesako (15-0-1, 14 KOs), 160, Japan, kept his regional belt by halting OPBF#11 Korean Gyung-Mo Yuh (8-8-3, 1 KO), 158.75, with a single right shot to prompt the referee’s intervention at 2:51 of the third round in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. For Takesako, 31, it was his initial defense because of the prolonged pandemic since he acquired the belt two years and a half ago. Takesako said, “I’m willing to square off against WBO AP champ Hiroya Nojima (10-1, 5 KOs) for regional unification.” It will materialize next year, hopefully.

Promoter: World Sports Promotions.

