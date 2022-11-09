November 9, 2022
Boxing Results

Unbeaten Takesako stops Yuh, keeps OPBF 160lb belt

Takesako02 1

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten OPBF middleweight champ Kazuto Takesako (15-0-1, 14 KOs), 160, Japan, kept his regional belt by halting OPBF#11 Korean Gyung-Mo Yuh (8-8-3, 1 KO), 158.75, with a single right shot to prompt the referee’s intervention at 2:51 of the third round in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. For Takesako, 31, it was his initial defense because of the prolonged pandemic since he acquired the belt two years and a half ago. Takesako said, “I’m willing to square off against WBO AP champ Hiroya Nojima (10-1, 5 KOs) for regional unification.” It will materialize next year, hopefully.

Promoter: World Sports Promotions.

_

Inoue stops Maruki, wins vacant OPBF, WBO AP 154lb belt
WBO poised to vacate women's welter title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>