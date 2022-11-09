November 9, 2022
Inoue stops Maruki, wins vacant OPBF, WBO AP 154lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

A previous Jaime Munguia victim, durable and determined Takeshi Inoue (19-2-1, 10 KOs), 154, regained the OPBF and WBO Asia Pacific 154-pound belt by scoring a fine TKO win over Ryosuke Tenyu Maruki (18-8-2, 13 KOs), 154, at 2:31 of the sixth round in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. In a main event of the dual regional title event, Takeshi displayed more straight punches than previously, often connected with left-right combos and finally overwhelmed the perennial contender Maruki to prompt the referee’s stoppage.

Promoter: World Sports Promotions.

