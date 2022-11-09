IBF flyweight champion Sunny “Showtime” Edwards and mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado, a former 108lb world champion, faced off at the final press conference for their showdown on Friday at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. The bout will stream on FITE.

Sunny Edwards: “Alvarado is a great champion from the weight below but I genuinely think I’m past his level, I believe I am at elite level. We’ll find out if this will be my toughest fight. I’ve had ‘tough’ fights, but I’ve made them not look that.”

Felix Alvarado: “The opponents Sunny has fought are different to me and on Friday, he will find this out.”