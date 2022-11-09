Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman

WBC Board member Simon Block, started things off with a song “Never Give Up.” That song was recorded and produced at the famous Abbey Road studios. The song will be produced and sold, with the proceeds going for the construction of a respite home for boxers in the UK.

Tony Gonzalez and Vonda Carson accepted an award for Don King, who was unable to attend this convention.

John H. Stracy, the first WBC world champion crowned under the presidency of the late Jose Sulaiman in 1975, spoke about being a member of the WBC family and the privilege and joy of attending the WBC convention every year.

A panel of multi-division champion Nonito Donaire and former DEA agent Rocky Herron, did a Q&A session regarding the WBC’s Clean Boxing Program. Donaire spoke from the viewpoint of the boxer while Herron spoke from the vantage of law enforcement as well as a father.

A 6-person panel discussed the state of amateur boxing- the fact that the sport will be out of the Olympics after the 2024 Paris games and how to improve the sport at the amateur level. The WBC amateur program is doing it’s part to elevate and improve all aspects of the sport through funding, training and research. Joel Campuzano from Chicago Tyson Lee- president of USA boxing, Monroy Gonzalez of Tijuana, Luciano Planos Otero and Sergio Marquez all opined on the current ills of the sport at the amateur level. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman also praised

“The Jab” – Mexican Boxing School.

Next up was a panel representing Powerhandz, a performance, technology and rehabilitation outfit. CEO Danyel Surrency Jones, WBC female heavyweight champion Hannah Gabriel, trainer Abel Sanchez, Dr. Alexander, Dr. Monreal, Darnell Jones, and WBC interim Super Fly champ Sonia Osorio all sat on the panel. They each delivered their thoughts on the impact of technology on performance and rehabilitation of boxers and how the WBC has allied with Powerhandz.

The WBC Cares reported on their visit to an orphanage yesterday.

Next up was the second crown jewel of the WBC convention dash the mandatory challenger meeting.

Heavyweight: Andy Ruiz and Deontay Wilder have been ordered to fight for the final eliminator to determine Tyson Fury’s mandatory.

Bridgerweight: champ Oscar Rivas is scheduled to defend against Lukasz Rozanski. A final eliminator between silver champ Alen Babic and Ryad Merhy has been ordered to be Rivas’ second mandatory.

Cruiserweight: Champ Ilunga Makabu has a voluntary defense then he must make his mandatory against Noel Mikaelyn. Thabiso Mchunu must fight Badou Jack and a final eliminator for the next mandatory.

Light Heavyweight: Artur Beterbiev has a WBO mandatory first versus Anthony Yarde. His WBC mandatory will be next.

Super Middleweight: Interim WBC champion David Benavidez is defending against Caleb Plant, likely in March. The Benavidez-Plant winner will be named as the mandatory.

Middleweight: Interim WBC champ Carlos Adame took the microphone and lobbied to be made mandatory to champion Jermall Charlo.

Super Welterweight: Sampson Lewkowicz stumped for his charge- interim WBC champ Sebastian Fundora to be the WBC mandatory for undisputed champion Jermall Charlo after his WBO mandatory Tim Tszyu. In the meantime, Fundora will defend against silver champion Tony Harrison. The winner of that fight will be the WBC mandatory.

Welterweight: Since the unification fight between Spence and Crawford never materialized, the WBC mandatory will be Keith Thurman.

Super Lightweight: Jose Carlos Ramirez will be the first mandatory for the winner of the vacant title between Regis Prograis and Jose Zepeda.

Lightweight: Champ Devin Haney will likely fight Vasyl Lomachenko. That has yet to be finalized but Bill Haney and Top Rank confirmed the fight will happen. As of now, there is no WBC mandatory challenger.

Super Featherweight: Silver champion O’Shaquie Foster will fight Rey Vargas (current WBC featherweight champ) for the vacant title. The winner will face their first mandatory in Rocky Hernandez.

Featherweight: After vying for the vacant WBC super featherweight title, champion Vargas has to decide which weight in which he’ll campaign. Unified Super Bantam champ Stephen Fulton, has petitioned to move up and fight for the interim WBC featherweight title.

Super Bantamweight: A final eliminator between Luis Nery and Azat Hovhannisyan has been ordered.

Bantamweight: Naoya Inoue will try to become undisputed in December vs WBO champ Paul Butler. If Inoue unifies then vacates, Jason Moloney and Nonito Donaire will contest the vacant title.

Super Flyweight: Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada will come for the vacant title. Andrew Moloney and Pedro Guevara will contest to become the first mandatory.

Flyweight: Julio Cesar Martinez will defend against #1 Angel Ayala as his rematch with McWilliams Arroyo has been postponed six times!

Light Flyweight: Kenshiro Teraji must defend against mandatory Hekkie Budler.

Strawweight: champion Panya Pradabsri will wait for the winner of a final eliminator featuring Luis Castillo and Ayanda Ndulani.

Roland Jankelson was presented with a lifetime achievement Award.

Charlie Giles was presented with a lifetime achievement Award as well.

_

