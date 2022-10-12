October 12, 2022
Zepeda-Prograis Kickoff Press Conference

By Miguel Maravilla

Super welterweights Jose “Chon” Zepeda and former world champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis met Wednesday afternoon at the Conga Room at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles to officially announce their WBC super lightweight championship fight on November 26 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, live on Pay Per View. Zepeda and Prograis displayed the upmost respect for each other. Prograis called out promoter MarvNation for flying him in coach instead of first class.

