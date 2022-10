Weights from New York City Heather Hardy 132.8 vs. Calista Silgado 130.8

Nadim Salloum 167.8 vs. Ahuad Jorge Leandro Capozucco 166.6

Andy Dominguez Velasquez 110 vs. Ricardo Caraballo 109.2

Ivan Golub 150.6 vs. Wesley Tucker 152

Petros Ananyan 142 vs. Paulo Cesar Galdino 140 Venue: Sony Hall, NYC

Promoter: Boxinginsider

Venue: Sony Hall, NYC

Promoter: Boxinginsider

TV: Bxngtv.com ($19.99 PPV)

