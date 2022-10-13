By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former IBF and IBO 130-pound champion Gairy St Clair, 47, was sentenced to three months imprisonment by magistrate Paul Lyon in Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday. St Clair pleaded guilty to three charges of not wearing a face mask and assault. He was represented by lawyer Lovemore Ndou, who is also a former world champion boxer and actually outpointed St Clair over twelve rounds in a 2012 world title bout.
“This is a clear case of injustice. Gairy wasn’t sentenced on the facts. He was sentenced for being a boxer,” Ndou said. Ndou lodged an appeal and St Clair was released on bail. Interestingly, Ndou outpointed Gairy St Clair over twelve rounds in Sydney in a 2012 world title bout.
St Clair currently owns and runs a Gairy St Clair Gym in Gymea, a suburb in southern Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.
Hard to understand the complete situation when the article tells vague details of the charges. In other words, not the whole story. What really sticks out to me is there were three charges not just one. Hmm… Three charges sound like a noncompliance issue not following rules/laws.
I know two pairs of opponents who ended up getting married, but this has to be THE most unusual post-career relationship that I have ever heard of. Wish GSC well, remember watching him against Diego Corrales – always gave it his all.