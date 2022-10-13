By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former IBF and IBO 130-pound champion Gairy St Clair, 47, was sentenced to three months imprisonment by magistrate Paul Lyon in Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday. St Clair pleaded guilty to three charges of not wearing a face mask and assault. He was represented by lawyer Lovemore Ndou, who is also a former world champion boxer and actually outpointed St Clair over twelve rounds in a 2012 world title bout.

“This is a clear case of injustice. Gairy wasn’t sentenced on the facts. He was sentenced for being a boxer,” Ndou said. Ndou lodged an appeal and St Clair was released on bail. Interestingly, Ndou outpointed Gairy St Clair over twelve rounds in Sydney in a 2012 world title bout.

St Clair currently owns and runs a Gairy St Clair Gym in Gymea, a suburb in southern Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.