The DAZN undercard is set for the March 16 IBF and WBA lightweight eliminator featuring between knockout machine William “El Camarón” Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) and Maxi “Maximus” Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
- Undefeated and highly regarded lightweight Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (16-0, 12-KOs) will take on Esteuri “El Puma” Suero (13-1, 10 KOs) in the ten round co-feature.
- In a WBA featherweight final eliminator, Victor “El Tornado” Morales, Jr. (19-0-1, 9 KOs) faces Luis “The Twist” Nunez (19-0, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder.
- In a bad-blood rematch, Marlen Esparza (14-1, 1 KO) will put her unified WBA, WBC, WBO female flyweight titles on the line against Gabriela “Chucky” Alaniz (14-1, 6 KOs) in a ten round fight.
- Opening the broadcast, cruiserweight Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (12-1, 9 KOs) meets Marquice Weston (15-2-1, 8 KOs) and middleweight Eric Priest (12-0, 8 KOs) faces TBA.
Vamos Zepeda !!!!you are in the road to the championship fight soon