Foster, Nova make weight O’Shaquie Foster 130 vs. Abraham Nova 129

(WBC super featherweight title) Bryan Chevalier 129 vs. Andres Cortes 130

Bruce Carrington 125.6 vs. Bernard Torres 125.4

Guido Vianello 242.2 vs. Moses Johnson 248.4

Isaah Flaherty 158.4 vs. Julien Baptiste 158.2

Ofacio Falcon 130 vs. Edward Ceballos 129.6

Tiger Johnson 140.4 vs. Paulo Galdino 141.8

Euri Cedeno 159 vs. Antonio Todd 158.6

Arnold Gonzalez 150 vs. Charles Stanford 147.6 Venue: Madison Square Garden Theater, New York City

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN Taylor, Catterall trade barbs Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

