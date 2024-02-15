Bitter rivals Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall finally meet in a rematch at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on April 27, shown live on DAZN in the UK and around the world and exclusively on ESPN+ in the US.

Josh Taylor: “I’ve never run from anyone in my life, especially not Jack Catterall. He has spent the last two years running from promoter to promoter while living off my name. Jack should be careful what he wishes for because he’s getting battered on April 27. I am going to enjoy every second of this. See you soon, Jack.”

Jack Catterall: “I get asked every day of my life multiple times a day, ‘when are you fighting Taylor again?’. This isn’t about belts, this is personal to me and I can’t wait to get my hands on him. I don’t like him, I don’t respect him and on April 27 I’m going to end him.”