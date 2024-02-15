2020 Olympian silver medalist and unbeaten super middleweight Ben Whittaker (6-0, 5 KOs) brings his controversial style to The O2 in London as the latest addition to BOXXER’s Wardley-Clarke clash on Sunday, March 31st on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA. Fans either love or hate Whittaker for his penchant to embarrass his less talent opponents with his flamboyant showboating. But, nevertheless, he has become a viral sensation with clips of his antics during his stoppage win over Khalid Graidia on February 3rd generating millions of views and global interest on social media.

Promoter Ben Shalom said: “The reaction to Ben Whittaker’s performance against Khalid Graidia has been incredible. It shows the power of social media. He gained hundreds of thousands of followers overnight and there’s clips of him online with millions and millions of views. We’ve known from day one that we’ve got a superstar on our hands with Ben Whittaker. With his style and personality, we believe he can become the biggest star in world boxing.”