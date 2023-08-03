WBA #2, WBC #4, IBF #7, WBO #7 lightweight William “El Camarón” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) will face Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) in a twelve round fight on September 16 from the Commerce Casino on September 16 and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

“Mexican Independence Day weekend and boxing go hand-in-hand, and we’re excited to bring fans a show September 16,” said promoter Oscar De La Hoya. “Zepeda is a relentless fighting machine who will be looking to showcase his skills on the biggest weekend in boxing. But Mercito Gesta is coming off the best victory of his career over a former world champion and is hungry for more. There will be fireworks between these two warriors.”

In the co-main event, featherweight Victor “El Tornado” Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) will face Edwin “Pupo” Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round fight. Morales was last seen pulling off the upset of his career against Diego De La Hoya last April.