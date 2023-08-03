Two-division world champion, Oscar Valdez, is more motivated than ever for what could mark the beginning of a historic rivalry. He will challenge three-division world champion and Mexican countryman Emanuel Navarrete for his WBO junior lightweight world title on Saturday, August 12, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

After a recent training session in Lake Tahoe, this is what Valdez said:

“We all know that Navarrete has an awkward style. We might not have the perfect sparring that can emulate his style. But we try to imitate him in the mittwork and strategy. He’s not your typical fighter that throws straight shots.”

“I like training here in Lake Tahoe. It’s isolated from everybody. We’re up in the mountains. We’re training in great weather and at a great altitude. I love it here. It’s nice and relaxing. There’s no anxiety here. There’s clear air. It’s perfect for being focused on camp.”

“I always tell people that I grew up during the era of Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera. Those two fighters inspired me to be the fighter that I am today. So, to leave something similar in history would mean the world to me.”

“I’m more motivated for this fight than any other fight I’ve been in. People are excited about this fight. Everywhere I go, I get the same question: ‘When are you going to fight Vaquero?’ And that’s because we all know that a war is coming.”