The City of Omaha will honor undisputed welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford with a victory parade and celebration on Saturday August 12.
“Let’s celebrate Terence together for his outstanding achievements as a world champion and coach and mentor to the youth at B&B Sports Academy,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “His genuine interest in the young people of Omaha shows his real strength in preparing the next generations for success. The City is proud to create this event that honors him and that everyone can participate in.”
As they should.
Peace.
If he were to choose between Keith Thurman (#1 WBC 147), and Josh Kelly (#1 WBO 154) next, Josh Kelly would be a bigger deal. If he fought Josh Kelly in the UK, then Tim Tszyu in Australia, the $ would be huge. Is the $ big fighting Keith Thurman in Tampa or Vegas?
Josh Kelly active, 29, just went 12, got a cut on his nose, fights with hands down like Kambosos, but an Olympian and a big deal in the UK.
Keith Thurman had 3 fights in 4.5 years. Josh Kelly had 8 or 9 fights in that same time frame.
Vergil Ortiz would be a good defense for the WBA and WBO belts for Crawford, that makes more sense than a Spence rematch.
A cool thing to do, and I hope they have plenty of food as well.
Crawford is the greatest athlete to ever come out of Nebraska and he should be honored by Omaha. After all, he’s their only professional franchise.