The City of Omaha will honor undisputed welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford with a victory parade and celebration on Saturday August 12.

“Let’s celebrate Terence together for his outstanding achievements as a world champion and coach and mentor to the youth at B&B Sports Academy,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “His genuine interest in the young people of Omaha shows his real strength in preparing the next generations for success. The City is proud to create this event that honors him and that everyone can participate in.”