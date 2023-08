Weights from Worcester, Massachusetts Kendrick Ball Jr 175 vs. Oscar Riojas 173

Sean Bey 232.5 vs. Quintin Sumpter 227.5

Kevin Walsh 135 vs. Philip Davis 137

Melanie Costa 123.5 vs. Kalindra Walkiria De Carcalho Faria 123

Josniel Castro 154.5 vs. Jorge Martin Garcia 152

Robert Degaetano (144.5 vs. Michael Taylor 145

Neal Sullivan 172.5 vs. Michael Medeiros 174

Tevin Regis 134 vs. Joshua Zimmerman 140

James Maner 168.5 vs. Saul Almeida 182 Venue: Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts

Promoter: Shearns Boxing Promotions

Venue: Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts

Promoter: Shearns Boxing Promotions

TV: bxngtv.com

