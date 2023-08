Weights from Panama Derrieck Cuevas 149 vs. Alberto “Metralleta” Mosquera 148

Uwel Hernandez 168 vs. Roldofo “Poroto” Juarez 167

Azael Villar 108 vs. Gerardo Zapata 108

Yunior Menendez 177 vs. Ricardo Miramontes 176

Bryan Perez Maldonado 150 vs. Alcibiades Ballesteros 150

Gerardo Sanchez 108 vs. Maximo Lezcano 108

Jorge Gonzalez 115 vs. Santos Villar 113

Kamar Bray 149 vs. Ricardo Rodriguez 148

Alex Bray 155 vs. Fernando De La Rosa 156 Venue: Coliseo de Combates in Panama City, Panama

Promoter: All Star Boxing

