ShoBox Weights from Bethlehem, PA Jordan White 129.8 vs. Eridson Garcia 130

Paul Kroll 155 vs. Guido Schramm 154.8

Julian Gonzalez 129.2 vs. Johnny Spell 130 Venue: Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Promoter: Marshall Kauffman’s Kings Promotions

TV: Showtime

