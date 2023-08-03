Good news for U.S. fight fans. ESPN+ has picked up the September 23 rematch between heavyweight Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) and Joe Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Zhang shook up the heavyweight division with a stunning knockout against Joyce earlier this year, now he’ll look to do it again.

The card also features the return of two-time light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) against Ricky Summers (19-3-1, 6 KOs).

The card will air on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) in the UK.