Good news for U.S. fight fans. ESPN+ has picked up the September 23 rematch between heavyweight Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) and Joe Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Zhang shook up the heavyweight division with a stunning knockout against Joyce earlier this year, now he’ll look to do it again.
The card also features the return of two-time light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) against Ricky Summers (19-3-1, 6 KOs).
The card will air on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) in the UK.
I see the same result as their first fight. Joyce is just too slow.
Just about to say the same. Joyce cannot change his stripes in one fight, or 20. Flying fist of Judah all night long for another stoppage win. This time, Zhang drops Joyce once Joyce gets taken back to that dark alley where the lightbulbs flash over and over.
if they put it on regular espn, i would probably tune in.