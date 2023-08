Paul and Diaz Brawl at Final Press Conference By Jeff Zimmerman Jake Paul and Nate Diaz and their teams got into a brawl during face off at final presser before they go to war this Saturday at AAC in Dallas!! _ ESPN+ picks up Zhang-Joyce II ShoBox Weights from Bethlehem, PA Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.