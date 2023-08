Weights from Essington, PA Johnny Gambarino 182.8 vs. Dejon Farrell Francis 183.8

Frankie Lynn 151 vs. DeAngelo Cunningham 153.1

David Calabro 124.5 vs. Nasir Mickens 125.7

Edwin Cortes 116.4 vs. Gorwar Karyah 118

Rashad Adams 131.8 vs. Braulio Avila 131

Jalique Holden 129.3 vs. Raekwon Butler 131

Tariq Green 164.8 vs. Terry Rascoe 160.1

Dante Selby 220.1 vs. Jonatan Wiles 218.1 Venue: The Clarion Hotel, Essington, Pennsylvania

Promoter: RDR Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com

Paul and Diaz Brawl at Final Press Conference

