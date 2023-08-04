Former super lightweight title challenger Jack Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs) will face multi-weight world champion Jorge Linares (47-8, 29 KOs) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on October 21, live worldwide on DAZN. Catterall is determined to make up for lost time and challenge for gold at 140lbs once again following his hugely controversial loss to former undisputed world champion Josh Taylor back in February 2022.
Jack Catterall: “It is an honor to share a ring with Jorge Linares. I’ve watched him come over to the UK on three occasions and win three times. He is a legend of the game and this is a must-win fight for the both of us for very different reasons.”
Jorge Linares: “I just want everyone to know that I’m ready to give Jack a great boxing lesson and to continue making history in the UK. The last Samurai is back, stronger than ever.”
All those really good fighters at 140 and Catterall pulls up soon to be 38 year old Linares who’s on an 0-3 run. That’s not right Jack!
Surprised Linares is still around. Thought he would be done after that ko loss in Russia but I see he lost a decision since. What happened with Lara and Garcia? I was told it has been postponed?
Garcia tweeted that the fight was still being discussed. Apparently they never actually finished making it and everyone just ran with it, Pete. Two guys who pretty much never ever fight.
Thank you Lucie! This game we love never ceases to amaze me. No tickets and I am guessing no booked venue and yet I was sure they were fighting. LOL!!! The only thing going for Linares in this fight is Caterall does not have great power. I could see it going the distance. Linares is a strange case. He has showed talent and heart at the highest levels but has not been blessed with a chin or skin for this game.
Linares is like a beat-up demolition derby car that has been at the body shop under extensive reparation and now has a sign that says “fragile, can fall apart if mishandled.” Very safe choice for Catterall that will lead him to nowere, especially if Linares pulls the upset.
Calm down Jorge you let Devin off the hook which started a whole s storm in boxing.
I hope Jack thumps you.