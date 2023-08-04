Former super lightweight title challenger Jack Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs) will face multi-weight world champion Jorge Linares (47-8, 29 KOs) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on October 21, live worldwide on DAZN. Catterall is determined to make up for lost time and challenge for gold at 140lbs once again following his hugely controversial loss to former undisputed world champion Josh Taylor back in February 2022.

Jack Catterall: “It is an honor to share a ring with Jorge Linares. I’ve watched him come over to the UK on three occasions and win three times. He is a legend of the game and this is a must-win fight for the both of us for very different reasons.”

Jorge Linares: “I just want everyone to know that I’m ready to give Jack a great boxing lesson and to continue making history in the UK. The last Samurai is back, stronger than ever.”