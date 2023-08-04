Ashton “H2O” Sylve Interview By Jeff Zimmerman Undefeated lightweight Ashton “H20” Sylve (10-0, 9 KOs) talks about his rise in boxing and being signed by Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions, plus sparring with some of boxing’s biggest names and fighting on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz card this Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. _ Shadasia Green Interview Catterall-Linares collide Oct 21 Like this: Like Loading...

