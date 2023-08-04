By Jeff Zimmerman
Undefeated lightweight Ashton “H20” Sylve (10-0, 9 KOs) talks about his rise in boxing and being signed by Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions, plus sparring with some of boxing’s biggest names and fighting on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz card this Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
_
funny thing 99% is todays fighters dont really follow the fight game suprisingly, dont know the greatest fighters of all. so i find it pointless to ask fighters questions like these. the guy asking probaby knows more about boxing than this dude.