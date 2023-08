By Jeff Zimmerman

Super middleweight star Shadasia Green (12-0, 11 KOs), ranked #1 across the board by all four sanctioning bodies, and would like a crack at undisputed champ Savannah Marshall. first has to get by Olivia Curry (7-1, 2 KOs), who is on 5 fight winning streak, this Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Green talks Claressa Shields and her challenge to fight Keith “One Time” Thurman and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive interview.

_