The WBO has rendered a decision on the situation in the 154lb division after current undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo opted to move up two divisions to fight undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez rather than proceed with his overdue mandatory fight against Tim Tszyu.

Charlo will be allowed to enter the ring and be announced as the undisputed junior middleweight champion against Canelo for their September 30 fight, but once that happens, Charlo’s status and recognition as WBO champion is terminated and Tim Tszyu will be automatically elevated from interim champion to full champion status.

In the event the Canelo-Charlo bout does not take place on September 30, for whatever reasons, the WBO junior middleweight title shall be declared “vacant” and Tim Tszyu shall be automatically elevated from interim champion to full champion status.