August 2, 2023
Boxing News

Cuevas-Mosquera Final Press Conference

Unnamed 2023 08 02t221908.441

Welterweights Derrieck Cuevas (25-1-1, 17 KOs) and Alberto “Metralleta” Mosquera (28-5-2, 16 KOs) had their first face off leading up to there anticipated grudge match this Friday live at 9PM/EST on ESPN+ & ESPN Knockout from Coliseo de Combates Pandeportes Panamá City, Panamá.

Derrieck Cuevas: “Thank you Panama for the always warm welcoming and my promoter All Star Boxing. Mosquera better come prepared we had a great camp going into this fight and on Friday night you will see Derrieck Cuevas shine again.”

Alberto Mosquera: “Cuevas made a big mistake coming into my backyard. On Friday night I’m going to take his ranking and show out for my fans.”

The co-Main event features Cuban residing in Germany Uwel Hernandez fighting (15-1) for the WBA Gold Super Middleweight title against Argentinian Rodolfo “Poroto” Juarez(21-8) in a 12 round bout.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to fight for the WBA gold,” stated Hernandez. “I aim to impress on ESPN and show the world who I am.”

The second TV bout is between world ranked contenders as WBO #12, WBC #9 Azael “Candellila” Villar (19-2-3, 15 KOs) faces WBO #15 Gerardo Cascabel” Zapata (14-1, 5 KOs) of Nicaragua in a 10 round clash.

Tuto Zabala Jr reiterated that the winner is in line to Face WBO jr flyweight world champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez.
“This fight means a lot for both guys. I’m sure we can expect fireworks on Friday night.”

Opening the telecast Yunior “BroncoMan” Menendez (7-0, 6 KOs) of Havana, Cuba by way of Panama City faces Ricardo “Bam Bam” Hernandez (2-2-1) over 8 rounds.

* * *

Tickets still on sale at Ticketpluspty.com 9 total fights round off the card. Doors open 6:30PM First Bell 7:00PM. The card is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Top Rank on ESPN+ and Master Promotions.

Interview “Sugar” Shane Mosley

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>