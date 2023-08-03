Welterweights Derrieck Cuevas (25-1-1, 17 KOs) and Alberto “Metralleta” Mosquera (28-5-2, 16 KOs) had their first face off leading up to there anticipated grudge match this Friday live at 9PM/EST on ESPN+ & ESPN Knockout from Coliseo de Combates Pandeportes Panamá City, Panamá.

Derrieck Cuevas: “Thank you Panama for the always warm welcoming and my promoter All Star Boxing. Mosquera better come prepared we had a great camp going into this fight and on Friday night you will see Derrieck Cuevas shine again.”

Alberto Mosquera: “Cuevas made a big mistake coming into my backyard. On Friday night I’m going to take his ranking and show out for my fans.”

The co-Main event features Cuban residing in Germany Uwel Hernandez fighting (15-1) for the WBA Gold Super Middleweight title against Argentinian Rodolfo “Poroto” Juarez(21-8) in a 12 round bout.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to fight for the WBA gold,” stated Hernandez. “I aim to impress on ESPN and show the world who I am.”

The second TV bout is between world ranked contenders as WBO #12, WBC #9 Azael “Candellila” Villar (19-2-3, 15 KOs) faces WBO #15 Gerardo Cascabel” Zapata (14-1, 5 KOs) of Nicaragua in a 10 round clash.

Tuto Zabala Jr reiterated that the winner is in line to Face WBO jr flyweight world champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez.

“This fight means a lot for both guys. I’m sure we can expect fireworks on Friday night.”

Opening the telecast Yunior “BroncoMan” Menendez (7-0, 6 KOs) of Havana, Cuba by way of Panama City faces Ricardo “Bam Bam” Hernandez (2-2-1) over 8 rounds.

* * *

Tickets still on sale at Ticketpluspty.com 9 total fights round off the card. Doors open 6:30PM First Bell 7:00PM. The card is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Top Rank on ESPN+ and Master Promotions.