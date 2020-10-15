

Today in Tijuana, Baja California, WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán and promoter Fernando Beltrán presented José “Chon” Zepeda with the WBC silver super lightweight belt following his epic eight-knockdown brawl against Ivan Baranchyk that many consider one of the best fights of all time.

“I am proud to be part of Zanfer and to represent the WBC. I am very happy, and I think all the sacrifices I have experienced are worth it for moments like this,” said Zepeda.“We always dream of starring in dramatic fights and thank God I had this opportunity. This triumph belongs to my entire team. Thank you very much.”

Zepeda will now patiently await his rematch against world champion José Ramírez.