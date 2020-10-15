October 14, 2020
Zepeda belted in Tijuana

Today in Tijuana, Baja California, WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán and promoter Fernando Beltrán presented José “Chon” Zepeda with the WBC silver super lightweight belt following his epic eight-knockdown brawl against Ivan Baranchyk that many consider one of the best fights of all time.

“I am proud to be part of Zanfer and to represent the WBC. I am very happy, and I think all the sacrifices I have experienced are worth it for moments like this,” said Zepeda.“We always dream of starring in dramatic fights and thank God I had this opportunity. This triumph belongs to my entire team. Thank you very much.”

Zepeda will now patiently await his rematch against world champion José Ramírez.

