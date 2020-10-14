Undefeated rising welterweight and 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionis (10-0, 7 KOs) will battle Justin DeLoach (19-4, 10 KOs) in the 10-round main event of FS1 PBC Fight Night on Wednesday, November 4. The event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The telecast also features undefeated super welterweight Chordale Booker (15-0, 7 KOs) taking on hard-hitting Skender Halili (16-2, 13 KOs) in the eight-round co-main event.